Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

City to have plant to process solid waste: MC Commissioner

Garbage on fire at the MC dump near Chhoti Nadi. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 22

A joint committee comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the Deputy Commissioner and the local municipal corporation (MC) is looking into implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016 as issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The complaint

In a complaint to the NGT, a city resident, Davinderpal Singh, accused the MC of failing to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules. He said at the MC dump near Chhoti Nadi, “regular fires were playing havoc with the lives of inhabitants of adjoining colonies as well as the environment”.

Recently, the tribunal had ordered formation of a joint team and submission of a report on the matter.

In a complaint to the NGT, a city resident, Davinderpal Singh, had accused the MC of failing to comply with the rules as collected waste was burnt. He stated that the garbage dump of the MC was near Chhoti Nadi where “regular fires were playing havoc with the lives of inhabitants of adjoining colonies and as well as the environment”.

In response, the NGT on August 1 ordered formation of a joint committee to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action. It directed the offices to meet within one week, undertake visits to the site of dumping of solid waste, look into grievances of the applicant, verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action. It also sought a status report on waste generation, waste processed and existence of legacy waste and its remediation in the MC area within a month.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said a meeting was held at the office of the DC. “We informed the CPCB team that the waste lying at the dumping site will be remediated and cleared. The process has been pending due to recent rains. Also, a solid waste management plant is set to be set up in the city. The project was passed by the Local Government Department and a detailed project report in this regard is being prepared.”

He said the office also sent the details of solid waste being generated within the MC limits to the Local Government Department. “The city produces nearly 130 metric tonnes of solid waste daily, of which nearly 70 metric tonnes is wet waste,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “We also called the complainant to the meeting. The joint team will check whether there is proper compliance with the NGT orders. As per preliminary information, fire incidents occur due to methane gas produced in the dumped waste. A site visit has to be conducted. We will send a report on the matter to the NGT by August 30.”

