Judges inspect jails

Patiala, August 1
Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Patiala, along with Manni Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, today inspected various jails in the district.
The judges listened to the grievances of the jail inmates. They instructed jail superintendents, other officials and staff of the jails to ensure timely redress of the grievances and also directed them to pay special attention towards health and medical facilities being provided to the inmates.
They also apprised the inmates of the rights available to them and about the concept of plea bargaining.
