Judges meet inmates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 31

District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Rupinderjit Chahal visited the Central Jail here, the New District Jail, Nabha; and Nabha Open Air Jail along with Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Manni Arora.

The Judges interacted with jail inmates about their grievances/problems being faced by them. Jail Superintendents, other officers and staff of the jails were asked to ensure timely redress of grievances/problems of the jail inmates and pay special attention towards health and medical facilities being provided to them.

The inmates were apprised of the rights available to them as well as the concept of plea bargaining in detail by Manni Arora. She told them about the persons who were entitled for free legal aid as per various sections of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

She said free legal services could be availed of by visiting the Front Office of the District Legal Services Authority or needy persons could contact the office at 0175-2306500 or toll free No. 1968.