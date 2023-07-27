July rain breaks 13-yr record

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 26

The city has recorded the highest July rainfall since 2011. The highest maximum rainfall ever in July was 853.9 mm recorded in 1949.

Officials at the Meteorological Department here said more rain was expected in the remaining days of the month. “To date, the region has recorded 410.9 mm rainfall in July. It has surpassed last year’s record of 408.6 mm rainfall,” officials of the department said.

For the next couple of days, the Meteorological Department expects the region to receive heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms and lightning.

Meanwhile, the area received 42 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday. The maximum temperature was 31.7° C and minimum 24.4° C.