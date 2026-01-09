Kale Pani Da Morcha protests outside PPCB office

After a daylong protest and failed talks, members of the Kale Pani Da Morcha have decided to launch “Aar paar ki ladai” (Fight to the finish) with an object to end the dumping of toxic effluent discharge in Buddha Nullah.

Members of the Kale Pani Da Morcha on Thursday gathered on the Nabha-Patiala road outside headquarters of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to register their protest against the alleged pollution caused by the dyeing industry in Buddha Nullah, also stated to be the toxic vein of Ludhiana.

Activists were demanding implementation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders. The protesters demanded that untreated water being discharge from polluting dying units must be stopped at the earliest as it was creating a lot of health issues among people in the Malwa region and also over a dozen districts of Rajasthan.

“The morcha has pointed towards three common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) in Ludhiana — of 15, 40 and 50 million litres per day capacity — which, it says, have repeatedly been found by the PPCB, the CPCB, the Union Ministry of Environment and the NGT to be violating environmental clearance conditions and illegally discharging into Budha Nullah. No action has been taken so far to stop the effluent discharge,” said Jaskirat Singh, member of the public action committee (PAC), which has been instrumental in highlighting the issue of pollution in water bodies.

He said due to discharge of pollutants in Buddha Nullah, which further merges in the Sutlej River, adversely impacted health of the people. He said the people were suffering from many health issues including cancer.

“Kale Pani Da Morcha staged a peaceful protest on December 3 and submitted a detailed memorandum to the PPCB documenting the entire chronology of violations. The morcha has also submitted Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) directions, PPCB’s own Section 33-A orders and multiple NGT instructions, including contempt notices. But sadly, after assurance, no action has been taken,” said Jaskerat Singh.

The protesting morcha members led by actor-turned activist Amitoj Maan marched towards the PPCB office. However, the police placed heavy barricading and stopped protesters around 100 metres away from the PPCB headquarters.

PPCB Senior Engineer Kuldeep Singh told activists that the NGT order dated December 9, 2024, had not been implemented as the matter was “sub judice” due to applications filed by the Public Action Committee (PAC).

Activists countered that the PAC applications were filed precisely to ensure implementation of the NGT orders after the PPCB failed to act.

Singh reportedly stated that the board was awaiting further directions from the NGT. The morcha termed this position legally untenable and a blatant failure to comply with existing interim court orders. The activists demanded explicit directions to stop effluent discharge into the water body.

Reiterating their demands, the morcha called for immediate implementation of the NGT and the PPCB orders, disconnection of illegal CETP outlets from Budha Nullah and restoration of the rule of law.

The protest saw participation from several groups, including Zira Sanjha Morcha, Sri Chamkaur Sahib Morcha, Talwandi Sabo, Kamalu Morcha, Daun Kalan Morcha, and the BKU Khosa.

Gangster-turned-social activist Lakhvir Singh, aka Lakha Sidhana, said the protest would be intensified if no concrete action was taken.