Karamjeet assumes charge as SMO

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 1
Dr Karamjeet Singh assumed the charge as Senior Medical Officer at Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital. After taking the charge, he visited the hospital and interacted with patients and heard their grievances and enquired about the health facilities they were getting.
