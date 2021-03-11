Kartar Singh Sarabha's birth anniversary commemorated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 24

Punjabi University today commemorated the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha. The event was jointly organised by Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Chair, department of music, department of dance, department of theatre, TV and Gurmat Sangeet Chair.

Prof Jagmohan Singh delivered the keynote address on ‘Challenges and Possibilities of 75th Year of Independence’ in which he spoke about the legacy of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and Bhagat Singh. He discussed the role of consciousness and thinking in countering the challenges. The event was presided over by dean alumni Prof Satnam Singh Sandhu who discussed the relevance of such programmes in connecting the current generation of students with their revolutionary heritage. Students of the university’s music department sang Gurbani and Ghadar poetry on the occasion. Children of Government Philkhana School sang the song of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.