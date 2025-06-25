Khalsa College inks pact with Manila varsity for academic collaboration

Khalsa College, Patiala, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bulacan State University (BSU), Manila, Philippines. The MoU was signed during an online event attended by senior officials and representatives from both institutions. The primary objective of the agreement is to strengthen academic, cultural and research collaboration, providing students and faculty with new opportunities at the international level.

Advertisement

The online event began with a brief prayer, followed by audio-visual presentations from both institutions. These presentations highlighted the history, mission and academic achievements of the two institutions. The national anthems of Philippines and India were also played. Additionally, the Bulacan State University Hymn (Bulsu Hymn) and the BSU March were showcased.

The ceremony commenced with remarks from Dr Eugene B Mutuc, Director of Internationalisation at Bulacan State University. Emphasising the importance of this collaboration, he stated that the MOU would open new doors in education and research for students and faculty of both institutions. This was followed by an address from Dr Teody C San Andres, president of Bulacan State University, who highlighted the shared vision and commitment to academic excellence between the two institutions.

Advertisement

Dharminder Singh Ubha, Principal of Khalsa College, Patiala, described the agreement as a milestone achievement of the institution.

Under this MoU, both institutions will work on student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects and cultural initiatives.