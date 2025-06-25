DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Patiala / Khalsa College inks pact with Manila varsity for academic collaboration

Khalsa College inks pact with Manila varsity for academic collaboration

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Khalsa College, Patiala, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bulacan State University (BSU), Manila, Philippines. The MoU was signed during an online event attended by senior officials and representatives from both institutions. The primary objective of the agreement is to strengthen academic, cultural and research collaboration, providing students and faculty with new opportunities at the international level.

Advertisement

The online event began with a brief prayer, followed by audio-visual presentations from both institutions. These presentations highlighted the history, mission and academic achievements of the two institutions. The national anthems of Philippines and India were also played. Additionally, the Bulacan State University Hymn (Bulsu Hymn) and the BSU March were showcased.

The ceremony commenced with remarks from Dr Eugene B Mutuc, Director of Internationalisation at Bulacan State University. Emphasising the importance of this collaboration, he stated that the MOU would open new doors in education and research for students and faculty of both institutions. This was followed by an address from Dr Teody C San Andres, president of Bulacan State University, who highlighted the shared vision and commitment to academic excellence between the two institutions.

Advertisement

Dharminder Singh Ubha, Principal of Khalsa College, Patiala, described the agreement as a milestone achievement of the institution.

Under this MoU, both institutions will work on student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects and cultural initiatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts