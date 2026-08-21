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Home / Patiala / Patiala's Khalsa College students take anti-drug pledge

Patiala's Khalsa College students take anti-drug pledge

The primary objective of the event was to sensitise students to the harmful effects of drugs

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 06:32 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Students and faculty members take the anti-drug pledge under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at Khalsa College, Patiala.
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The Postgraduate Department of Geography and Environmental Science, Khalsa College, Patiala, organised a national pledge-taking ceremony against drug abuse under the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” today. The primary objective of the event was to sensitise students to the harmful effects of drugs and motivate them to contribute towards building a healthy and drug-free society.

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The event was conducted under the leadership and guidance of the College Principal, Dharminder Singh Ubha. Speaking on the occasion Ubha emphasised on the importance of fostering social responsibility, a healthy lifestyle, moral values and awareness about drug abuse among students.

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A large number of students and faculty members enthusiastically participated in the event. Students carried posters and placards with anti-drug messages, spreading awareness about the eradication of drug abuse. Dr Gorakh Singh, Head of the Postgraduate Department of Geography and Environmental Science, administered the anti-drug pledge to all participants.

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