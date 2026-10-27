Khalsa College win Punjabi University inter-college handball titles

The men’s and women’s handball teams of General Shivdev Singh Diwan Gurbachan Singh Khalsa College created history by winning both championships with outstanding performances at the Punjabi University Inter-College Handball Championship held at the college from October 23 to 25.

Dean Sports Dr Gursharan Singh Gill, while congratulating the teams, said, “Our players displayed excellent sportsmanship during the championship. This victory is a symbol of the continuous efforts of our coaches and players.”

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Former international handball player Jatinder Kumar attended the championship as the chief guest. Former Chief Coach of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Ranjit Singh, international player Harmanjeet Singh, team coach Satish Kumar, coach Inderjeet Singh, Physical Education lecturers Vijay Kumar and Rupinder Kaur also attended the event and encouraged the players.

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Team manager Amarjot Singh played an important role in coordinating with and supporting the players. In addition, special thanks were extended to former student of the college and coach at Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Jagjeet Singh, for his organisational contribution. The college congratulated the winning players, coaches and administrators on this success.