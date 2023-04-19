Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 18

The Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) will host the Khelo India Women’s League Track Cycling event from April 26 to 27.

The event will feature athletes from across the country in senior, junior, and sub-junior girls’ categories. The aim of the league is to encourage women to take up sports and promote cycling.

The Sports Authority of India and Cycling Federation of India have selected 19 athletes from each zone of India (East, West, North, and South) to compete in the event. Approximately 76 athletes from all over India are expected to participate in the event and compete for top honours.

Senior Executive Director of NSNIS Colonel RS Bishnoi said, “We are thrilled to be hosting the competition at the institute. It is an honour to welcome budding athletes from across the country and provide them with world-class facilities to showcase their talent. We have made all necessary arrangements to ensure that the athletes have a comfortable stay and can focus on their performances. We look forward to witnessing excellent sporting action during the event.”