Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 3

Family members of the deceased Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees today blocked the entrance and exit gates of the head office in protest. They have been seeking jobs and other benefits. Left with no other option, the working PSPCL employees had to jump off the walls to exit the office premises.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the office and locked the gates before the employees could exit by 2 pm.

The family members of the employees, who died on job, have been protesting in support of their demands under the banner of ‘Mritak Ashrit Sangharsh Committee’. They said even after six months of release of a policy for the purpose, the department had failed to issue them joining letters.

The protesters said many of them were now overage to be recruited while files of some other relatives of the deceased were not being accepted.

The protesters threatened to intensify their protest and launch an agitation outside Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO’s residence.

As a result of the protest, the working office employees were left stranded on the premises for long. The employees, including women employees, had to climb over walls to exit the premises.