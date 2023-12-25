Kin seek FIR against singer

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 24

Davinder Singh, brother of Punjabi singer Satwinder Bugga, along with his family members and SAD leaders, staged a dharna outside the local Civil Hospital today demanding an FIR against the singer for allegedly pushing his wife that led to her death.

Davinder alleged that the police were not registering a case against the singer because of his influence.

Meanwhile, Bugga refuted the allegations and said a case of property division was pending in the court of SDM and his brother had been harassing him for a long time by pressuring him one way or the other. He said he did not push the victim. Bassi Pathana DSP Mohit Singla said Davinder’s statement was being recorded and the police would proceed after receiving the post-mortem report of the victim.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib