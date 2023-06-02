Kumar assumes charge at PLW

Patiala, June 1
Pramod Kumar, a 1986 batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, assumed the charge of Principal Chief Administrative Officer, Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW). He will be the overall in-charge of the PLW.
Kumar joined the Indian Railways as Assistant Electrical Engineer. Before joining the PLW, Kumar worked as the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of Northern Railway, New Delhi.
