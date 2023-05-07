Lab inaugurated

Patiala, May 6
Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Arvind on Saturday inaugurated PC Cannibalisation Lab at the University Computer Cente.
“This is a unique kind of initiative which is not seen in this region. Free open source operating systems and software are the only cost-effective solution to address the computing needs of any organisation,” said the VC.
