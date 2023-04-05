Labour unions head to Delhi for protest

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 4
A big jatha of various labour unions such as Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, MGNREGA workers, farm workers and Chowkidar Union left for Delhi to participate in a national-level protest scheduled be held in Delhi on April 5.
Before leaving for Delhi, the district secretary Anganwadi Union, Gurmeet Kaur, said the Centre was not concerned about the labourers and their demands because of which they had decided to protest in the capital.
She said instead of increasing budgetary allocations for the Anganwadis, the Centre had reduced it and the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers had not been since 2015.
