Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, October 29

Amid rising dengue cases, some private labs in the city — disregarding the limit announced by the government — are overcharging for dengue tests. The government has capped the price for a dengue test at Rs 600. However, these laboratories were found charging patients between Rs 700 and 900.

9 fresh dengue cases reported in dist The district on Saturday reported nine fresh dengue cases. With this, the count of dengue cases in the district has risen to 292 this season.

The Tribune on Saturday visited several labs near Bank Colony on Badungar Road, Leela Bhawan Market and the rear of the Government Rajindra Hospital, which were found overcharging for dengue test.

Surprisingly, these labs had been conducting antigen card tests for dengue confirmation, instead of valid ELISA test. It was learnt that some labs were declaring patients dengue positive or negative merely on checking platelet count by conducting complete blood count (CBC).

When this correspondent underwent a dengue test for fact-checking at a private lab on Badungar Road, the lab charged Rs 800 for the test and gave the report in just two hours. The report was that of the dengue antigen and antibodies which couldn’t be viewed as a confirmatory test for dengue.

Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said the ELISA test, as recommended by the state government, is the only confirmatory test for dengue. He said, “We have already directed the labs and hospitals, which do not have ELISA test facilities, to send the blood samples to the government labs to confirm dengue. Those private labs/hospitals, which have ELISA test facilities, should not charge more than Rs 600.

When asked about the overcharging, Dr Sumeet Singh said, “We will act against the lab for overcharging. No lab can charge more then Rs 600 fixed by the government.”

The district administration has assured that action will be taken against the lab for fleecing people. Meanwhile, Patiala Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said, “I have already marked an inquiry to the District Epidemiologist. Stringent action will be taken against the labs involved in violations.”

The district on Saturday reported nine fresh dengue cases. With this, the count of dengue cases in the district has risen to 292 this season.

The district health officials are apprehending that the dengue cases will continue to rise for the next 10 days.