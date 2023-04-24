Lack of proper public transport system adds to residents’ woes

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 23

Once sponsored by the Central Government under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), Patiala’s city bus service project has failed to see the light of day after it was excluded from the JNNURM’s successor, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, in 2017.

The lack of proper public transport system has affected travelling within the city and adjoining areas. It has also forced people to depend on private vehicles and illegally run diesel autos and battery-powered rickshaws that are often involved in accidents.

The Centre-sponsored city bus service project was initiated in 2013 and was approved for implementation by the Central Government by 2015. The estimated cost for the project was Rs 20 crore and the corporation had started the process to purchase 50 buses. But in 2017, the project was cancelled by the Union Government citing its exclusion from the AMRUT scheme.

Residents said without a bus service in Patiala, the residents are forced to commute by private vehicles.

“People will consider commuting by public transport only if there is a proper provision for the same. But the initiative by the previous Congress-led Central Government was scrapped, and people are forced to commute via private vehicles,” Jasnoor Singh, a resident of Ranjit Nagar on the Bhadson road, said.

Residents pointed out that the lack of a city-based bus service system is a major reason for congestion on the roads. Another city resident said, “Had the Centre and the state government run the project, people would not have had to depend on private vehicles. The influx of cars and scooters not only adds to residents’ traffic woes, but it also forces the people to shell out money to buy private vehicles. The huge number of vehicles then adds to pollution.”

According to city residents, the lack of proper public transport system has led to the proliferation of illegally-run diesel-powered three-wheelers. “Illegally run three-wheelers usually congest roads, are usually driven carelessly and are prone to mishaps. The district administration has failed to keep a check on illegally run autos. It recently led to two major accidents involving schoolchildren, resulting in the death of a 12-year-old boy,” a resident said.