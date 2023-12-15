Lackadaisical approach of govt depts irks residents

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 14

For over a year, the city’s residents have been facing inconvenience due to defunct streetlights on the Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) connecting the city with Fatehgarh Sahib. The maintenance of the street lights has become the bone of contention among the government departments here.

The problem will become more severe ahead of the Shaheedi Jor Mela, in which a large number of pilgrims are set to come to pay obeisance at the gurdwara here. In the absence of proper lighting on the streets, the foggy weather would increase the risk of road accidents.

While the lights on the ROB on the bypass road at Sirhind are maintained by the PWD B&R Department and the lights from T-point to Jyoti Swaroop Sahib Chowk are maintained by the Sewerage Board, the lights on the inner ROB at Sirhind do not fall under the jurisdiction of any department. As a result, no department takes the responsibility of maintaining these lights.

When contacted, PWD JE Onkar Singh said that they have handed over the maintenance of the inner ROB to the Municipal Council, Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib. He added that lights installed around the gurdwara fall under the jurisdiction of the PWD.

When contacted, Devinder Singh, Incharge of Municipal Council, Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib, said the streetlights are to be maintained by the PWD B&R department or the Sewerage Board, and that the lights installed on the ROBs do not fall under the MC jurisdiction.

Ramesh Kumar Soun, Sirhind block president of the Aam Aadmi Party, said the MLA of this constituency is aware of the problem. He added that civil works in the town are the joint responsibility of all the government departments, but no department is ready to pay heed to the maintenance of roads and streetlights, and this brings a bad name to the AAP.

