Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, July 6

Having failed to apply for approval of the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) of the UGC in time, Punjabi University has postponed admissions to graduate and postgraduate courses at its department of Open and Distance Learning for the academic year 2023-24. The delay could result in a drop in student admissions this year as other universities have started the admission process.

The university usually begins the process of admitting students for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses every academic year well before July. Before this, it was given the recognition to run various courses from session 2018-19 to 2022-23.

As per the UGC, the university was supposed to apply for the approval before March 31.

Sources said the university was not able to carry out online transactions, which led to a delay and closure of the portal. They said the university’s failure to receive a timely approval of the DEB had resulted in the delay, which could lead to a reduction in student count in case the permissions were granted.

A faculty member pointed out that the GNDU, Amritsar, had started admissions at its distance learning department in May.

Meanwhile, Prof Harvinder Kaur, officiating head of the Department of Open and Distance Learning, said the university faced a technical error while submitting fees to the DEB for the approval. “The process was completed but the fees could not be paid due to some technical reasons. The Vice-Chancellor has taken up the matter with the UGC for the approval,” she added.

According to the UGC, of five universities (public and private) that are running UGC-recognised courses at their distance education departments, Punjabi University has a maximum number of graduate (17) and postgraduate (17) courses.

Professors said the university could have applied for approval well in time as the portal remained open throughout the year.

