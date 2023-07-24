Land row: Protesters seek involvement of SC, rights commissions

Patiala, July 23
Days after the district administration handed over a chunk of land at Mandor village of Nabha courted controversy, the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee has sought the intervention of the Scheduled Caste Commission of Punjab and the Human Rights Commission in the matter of alleged discrimination.
The administration on Friday removed members of the SC Community of the village from the common land in question which the latter had turned into a protest site. The administration handed over the land to the allottee, even as the community members expressed dissatisfaction over the same.
The community members today said their legitimate demands for allocation of the land were being suppressed with the help of the police and the administration. They also repeated the allegation of involvement of a Patiala MLA in the matter and violation of laws.
President of the Committee Mukhesh Malod said they had sought the involvement of both commissions in the matter.
