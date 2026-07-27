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Home / Patiala / Lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala unacceptable: Cong

Lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala unacceptable: Cong

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:29 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Senior Congress leader Sandeep Singla on Sunday condemned the police lathicharge on protesting sanitation workers in Barnala recently, describing it as an “unfortunate and unacceptable” action against the employees who, he said, were peacefully raising their legitimate demands.

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Addressing the media, Singla said sanitation workers were the backbone of the urban sanitation system and played a vital role in maintaining public health and cleanliness.

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“Instead of listening to their genuine concerns, the government has responded with force. Such actions are against democratic values and cannot be justified,” he said.

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He demanded that the Punjab Government immediately order a fair and impartial inquiry into the incident and take appropriate action against those found responsible.

He also called upon the government to initiate a meaningful dialogue with representatives of the sanitation workers and resolve their long-pending demands, including regularisation of services, timely payment of salaries, better working conditions, social security benefits, adequate safety equipment and healthcare facilities.

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Expressing solidarity with the injured workers, Singla wished them a speedy recovery and assured them that the Congress would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their fight for justice and dignity.

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