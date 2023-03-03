Law varsity’s moot teams bring laurels

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 2

The moot team of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) qualified for the world round of Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition-2023. The competition will be held in Washington DC.

The team includes Wamic Wasim Nargal, Chhavi Singla, Madhumita J, Jugaad Singh and Shagnik Mukherjea.

During the national round of the competition, the RGNUL team had won the 4th Best Memorial Award whereas, Wamic Wasim Nargal, a fourth year student, was adjudged the best speaker in the competition.

On the other hand, a team from the university including Niharika Rai, Shreya Singhal and Anshika Srivastava, was adjudged the winner of the 5th National Moot Court Competition organised by LJ School of Law, Ahmedabad. The team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.