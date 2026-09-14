Leachate pools at Ghalori Gate landfill in Patiala, municipal body resorts to soil capping

Huge quantities of leachate have accumulated on about two acres of land at the Ghalori Gate landfill in Patiala, posing a serious threat of contamination of the underground sub-soil in the absence of a scientific collection and treatment system.

With the situation worsening during the ongoing monsoon, the municipal corporation has apparently resorted to covering the accumulated leachate with soil instead of scientifically treating and disposing of it.

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A visit to the landfill site on Monday revealed thousands of tonnes of solid waste mixed with leachate were being covered with soil, raising concerns over further contamination of the sub-soil.

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The development assumes significance in view of the observations of a three-member joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The panel comprised Kanwaldeep Kaur, Environmental Engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board; Jagdish Prasad Meena, Scientist, Central Pollution Control Board; and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Patiala nominated by the District Magistrate.

During its inspection, the committee had found that leachate was flowing towards the adjoining cremation ground and had damaged trees and vegetation there. It also observed stagnation of leachate on the side of the dump touching the cremation ground. The volume of leachate increases substantially during the rainy season, posing potential environmental and public health risks, the panel had noted.

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The committee further observed the MC had not provided any catch pit or leachate collection drain around the dumping site. No leachate collection or treatment system had been installed and the leachate remained stagnant within the landfill, creating a potential risk of groundwater contamination.

The committee had recommended installation of an appropriate leachate collection and effluent treatment system to ensure treatment before disposal. It had also suggested construction of a catch-pit drain around the landfill for proper collection of leachate.

However, in its response to the NGT, the MC stated that the area towards which the leachate was flowing was on lease and construction of a permanent drain was therefore not feasible. As a temporary measure, it claimed, leachate was being removed with suction machines. This claim of the MC was yet to be verified by the NGT at the ground level.

The Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli said the civic body had planned to set-up a leachate treatment plant at the landfill and budgetary provisions had already been sanctioned for this project.

However, the ground situation appeared to belie the claim. No leachate treatment plant or collection drains were visible during the visit. Instead, stagnant leachate was being covered with soil, while no suction machines were seen removing the leachate.

The practice of covering leachate-laden waste with soil, particularly during the monsoon, has raised questions over the MC’s compliance with the NGT panel’s recommendations and the potential impact on soil and groundwater.