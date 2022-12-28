Leadership initiative: Student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 27

Following a suggestion from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney initiated a drive, ‘I Aspire Leadership’, to inspire students of government schools who aspire to achieve heights in their lives.

The CM during his visit to Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, during Mega Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM), had directed district administration officials to start the programme to motivate government schools to aim for IAS/IPS.

Mehfuza, a Class X student, Government Smart School, Model Town, got a chance to be the Deputy Commissioner for a day. She attended a meeting on stubble-burning and inspected revenue records of her village.

SSP Varun Sharma also told her about the police administration procedure while she took SSP’s chair for a day.

The DC said a link has been sent to District Education Officer, (Secondary), for the schools to register for the programme. Aspiring students (Classes VIII-XII) will be given a chance to meet their role models and also live their professional life for a day. “This practice will help motivate the interested and hardworking students to work towards their goals,” she said.

Mehfuza was presented with a cheque, pen and book by the DC and SSP as a token of motivation to work hard.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta, ADC Gurpreet Singh Thind, SDM Dr Ismat Vijay Singh, Mehfuza’s father Makhan Khann and school principal Balbir Singh Joura were present.