Home / Patiala / Lecture on Latin America’s political dynamics held

Lecture on Latin America’s political dynamics held

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:54 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
A guest lecture on “Latin America’s political dynamics and how it interacts and shapes the world order” was held at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law here.

Kazuma Mizukoshi, a doctorate from University College of London, UK, and faculty of Thapar School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, delivered the lecture.

His lecture was an insight into the global south and its problems and a step towards promoting interdisciplinary and holistic knowledge.

Prof Jai S Singh, Vice-Chancellor, welcomed the distinguished guests. The lecture was attended by more than 150 students and PhD scholars of the university. Shveta Dhaliwal, Assistant Professor of Political Science, coordinated the event.

