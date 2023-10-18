Lecture on using ancient wisdom in management

Patiala, October 17
The Management Association here organised an informative lecture for its members. The lecture was on the topic “Achieving Excellence in Management Utilising Ancient Indian Wisdom” by International Consultant-Trainer Sumit Chaudhuri.
Vaidya Manu Vats, president of the Management Association, along with his executive team, welcomed the keynote speaker for the event, Sumit Chaudhuri. Sanjay Gupta, Secretary, PMA, delivered the welcome address.
Bhalinder Shah, the joint secretary of PMA, introduced the speaker to the audience and set the tone for the lecture with his introductory remarks.
During the event, the keynote speaker, Sumit Chaudhuri said, “Management in itself is not a new concept; it has been practiced since the start of society. But, through the wisdom of various ancient Indian scriptures such as the Vedas, the Bhagavad-Gita, the Upanishads, the Arthashastra, the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, among others, we can make modern management paradigms more effective.”
At the end of the event, the advisors Naresh Gupta as well as Parvesh Mangla, along with executive members of the PMA, honoured Sumit and thanked him for his informative lecture.
