Legal awareness camp organised

Patiala, November 5
A legal awareness camp was organised by the District Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the district administration at Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha Senior Secondary School, Nabha.
The camp was organised under the guidance of Tejinder Singh Dhindsa, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum-Executive Chairman, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar and Tarsem Mangla, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala.
During the camp, various departments of the administration, including Health Department, Revenue Department, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment and Minorities, and Agricultural Department, had set up their stalls for spreading awareness among general public, including anganwari workers, teachers, students and school staff about different welfare schemes being run by the state government as well as the Centre for tjhe betterment of socially and economically backward sections of society.
A stall was also set up by the District Legal Services Authority, for spreading awareness about the legal assistance being provided to the weaker sections of society as well as prisoners losged in jails.
The camp was attended by Kannu Garg, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Nabha who was the main organiser of the event on behalf of the District Administration, Patiala.
