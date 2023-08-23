Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 22

As per the directions of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) today organised medical camps at Bir ji Dasaundi Ram Apahaj Ashram and Sai Birdh Ashram, Chaura village, in collaboration with the Health Department.

At Bir ji Dasaundi Ram Apahaj Ashram, 35 persons were examined by Dr Varinder Verma and Dr Manpreet Kaur. A total of 28 persons were examined by Dr Mohmmad Sajid, Dr Manpreet Kaur and Dr Rajinder Kumar Sai Birdh Ashram.

“Necessary medicines were also provided to them,” said Manni Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate and secretary, DLSA, Patiala, who visited these medical camps.

Besides the medical camps, a legal awareness programme was also held by Manni Arora at Sai Birdh Ashram. The residents of ashram were made aware about the importance of World Senior Citizen’s Day, free legal services, benefits of Lok Adalats and Permanent Lok Adalats (Public Utility Services).