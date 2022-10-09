Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 8

Cricket Academy, Patiala, clinched the 9th Dasehra U-12 Cricket Tournament by defeating Manya Cricket Academy (MCA), Agra, in the final played at the Black Elephant Cricket Club grounds.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, MCA could put up 51 runs on the scoreboard before getting all out in 29.4 overs. The local academy chased the target in just 11 overs, without losing even a single wicket. Opening batsman Ranveer Singh scored 36 runs and Sagar Virk 16 runs.

Shubangi of MCA was adjudged the best batsman while Sagar Virk was declared the best bowler of the tournament. Arnav Sharma of the local academy was declared the best player of tournament. Brigadier Veeresh, Deputy GOC HQ 1, Armed Division, and Patrron of the club, gave away the trophy to the winning team.