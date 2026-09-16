Locals flag illegal tree felling in Baradari area of Patiala, DC orders probe

Local residents and environmentalists have expressed concern and have approached the authorities after some unknown persons allegedly axed, pruned fully grown trees and later illegally took away the wood in the Baradari area near Fountain Chowk. The incident happened despite a blanket ban by the High Court restricting cutting of trees in the state of Punjab, following repeated violations.

As per information, some unknown men barged into the Baradari area and started axing the trees in connivance with a local self-styled leader. Despite objections by local residents, the contractor claimed that he was only pruning the tree and not axing it. However, the residents alleged the peacocks, snakes, different species of birds and chicks were left disturbed and the trees were cut without any nod from the wildlife department or the municipal corporation.

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The building from which the trees were being stolen was declared as protected monument under Section 4(3) of the Act in August 2018 and is part of the Old Public Heath Building measuring 41 bighe and 12 biswe. It is a protected monument under Section 4 (1) of the Punjab Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964 (Punjab Act 20 of 1964).

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Arjesh Kumar, a local resident, who goes for a walk in the Baradari Gardens claimed that he was surprised to see unknown persons chopping the trees and removing wood from the site. “There were birds, including peacocks, and other species which will be left disturbed due to the illegal axing”, he said.

However after some local residents approached the Patiala Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, he marked a probe into the incident to the local SDM. “I have sought a report from the SDM and till then, no wood or axing of trees of any kind will be allowed. We will take action if anyone is found illegally removing or cutting fully grown trees in a protected monument.

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“The trees inside the building, located near the Fountain Chowk, had for decades served as a nesting site for hundreds of birds, besides holding immense religious significance for people”, said an avid wildlife photographer and former member of the State Wildlife Protection Board Jaskaran Sandhu. “The wildlife department should also initiate action and book all those who even cut a single branch from the tree”, he said.

Local residents alleged the felling of the trees wiped out numerous nests, leading to the death of bird chicks. They claimed several adult birds also perished after losing their habitat, but it was yet to be confirmed by the Wildlife Department.

The incident has angered residents and environmental activists, who described the destruction as an assault on both biodiversity and the city’s already diminishing green natural cover.