Locomotive Works celebrates 67th Railway Week

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 10

The Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) held a function to celebrate the 67th Railway Week here on Friday. Ashesh Agrawal, General Manager (GM), was the chief guest on the occasion.

The GM said the PLW manufactured 08 WAP7, 108 WAG9HC electric locomotives, 81 diesel electric tower cars, 100 motorised bogies and 269 motorised wheel sets during last year.

The PLW achieved a total production of Rs 2249 crore, which was 29.60 per cent more than the previous year, the GM added. The PLW also sold scrap worth Rs 17.95 crore, the GM said. Seventy four individual and 36 group awards were also conferred during the event.