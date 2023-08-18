Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day

Patiala, August 17
Locomotive Works celebrated the 77th Independence Day with enthusiasm. Principal Chief Administrative Officer of PLW Pramod Kumar hoisted the national flag. Retired officers of the PLW and staff, along with their families, were present. Pramod Kumar said the PLW employees had made remarkable accomplishments in the first four months of this fiscal. He said, “Their remarkable effort resulted in an increase in the income by 15 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of last year.” He congratulated Manpreet Kaur for winning bronze in the shot put event during the 25th Asian Athletic Championship held in Thailand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt
Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...
National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability
On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft
Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall
Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...
Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress
People face difficulties as water level rises