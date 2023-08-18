Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 17

Locomotive Works celebrated the 77th Independence Day with enthusiasm. Principal Chief Administrative Officer of PLW Pramod Kumar hoisted the national flag. Retired officers of the PLW and staff, along with their families, were present. Pramod Kumar said the PLW employees had made remarkable accomplishments in the first four months of this fiscal. He said, “Their remarkable effort resulted in an increase in the income by 15 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of last year.” He congratulated Manpreet Kaur for winning bronze in the shot put event during the 25th Asian Athletic Championship held in Thailand.