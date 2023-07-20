Locomotive Works holds volleyball meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 19

Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) organised its second Inter-departmental volleyball tournament at the PLW stadium.

The tournament witnessed a competition among 12 teams, culminating in the final between the Store and Civil departments. The Store team defeated the opponents in a closely contested match to lift the trophy.

Pramod Kumar, Principal Chief Administrative Officer, Patiala Locomotive Works, gave away the trophy to the winners.