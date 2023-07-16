Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 15

The District Legal Services Authority organised a Lok Adalat for motor accident claims, land acquisition cases and family disputes at the sessions division today.

Three judicial Benches were set up at the District Courts Complex. As many as 306 cases were taken up, of which 111 were settled through mutual compromise involving an amount of Rs 1.97 crore.

Manni Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, visited the Central Jail where a camp court was organised. A case was disposed of at the camp.

A legal awareness programme was also held during which jail inmates were made aware of plea bargaining and free legal services.