Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Patiala, December 9

A total of 34,929 cases were taken up across different categories in the National Lok Adalat held across the state on Friday. Of the total, 22,439 cases were settled through a mutual compromise involving an amount of over Rs 101.59 crore. These cases were settled before Principal Judge Muneesh Arora and Additional Principal Judge Deepika Singh.

A significant feature of the day was the settlement of 242 family disputes, which had been pending before Family Courts.

The Lok Adalat was held under the supervision of Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge and also the chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority. As many as 34 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted, including 23 in Patiala, five in Rajpura, two in Nabha and three in Samana. One Bench was constituted in the Revenue Court of the district for the settlement of cases pertaining to mutation and partition of land.

Additional Districts and Sessions Judge Surinder Pal Kaur visited the Benches at the Lok Adalat along with Manni Arora, the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, to encourage the disputing parties to reach an amicable settlement. Arora said the main objective of the Lok Adalat is to settle disputes in a friendly manner through compromise, saving both time and money of the parties involved.

242 Family disputes resolved

