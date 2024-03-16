Lok Sabha poll: DC asks political parties to follow model code of conduct

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 15

District election officer and deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray today held a meeting with representatives of political parties to ensure strict compliance with model code of conduct (MCC) for the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

At the meeting, political parties were briefed on necessary guidelines for election campaign, including expenditure rate list for parties and candidates. They were also briefed about dos and don’ts during the campaign period.

Candidates and political parties were urged to obtain necessary approvals for all campaign activities through an online portal provided by the election commission. It was reiterated that all campaign materials across print, electronic and social media platforms will undergo scrutiny by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

Parray emphasised on the administration’s commitment to conducting fair, free and transparent election. During the meeting, it was also decided to relocate polling booth numbers 81 and 82 from PSPCL office to Government Senior Secondary School in Sanour.

Representatives of AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD pledged to adhere fully to the election rules.

