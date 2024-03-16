Lok Sabha poll: DC asks political parties to follow model code of conduct

Patiala, March 15
District election officer and deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray today held a meeting with representatives of political parties to ensure strict compliance with model code of conduct (MCC) for the ensuing Lok Sabha election.
At the meeting, political parties were briefed on necessary guidelines for election campaign, including expenditure rate list for parties and candidates. They were also briefed about dos and don’ts during the campaign period.
Candidates and political parties were urged to obtain necessary approvals for all campaign activities through an online portal provided by the election commission. It was reiterated that all campaign materials across print, electronic and social media platforms will undergo scrutiny by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.
Parray emphasised on the administration’s commitment to conducting fair, free and transparent election. During the meeting, it was also decided to relocate polling booth numbers 81 and 82 from PSPCL office to Government Senior Secondary School in Sanour.
Representatives of AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD pledged to adhere fully to the election rules.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well