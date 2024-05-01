Lok Sabha poll: Farmers decide to vote against BJP candidates

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 30

A meeting of the Indian Farmers Association was held on the premises of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib here today. Various problems being faced by farmers were discussed during the meeting.

Addressing the media, Satnam Singh Bahru, national president of the association, and Baldev Singh Damhedi, state president of the farmers’ body, said it was decided during the meeting to oppose the BJP candidates and not to vote for them. They said the BJP had promised legal guarantees of MSP and to implement the rest of the farmers’ demands.

They said as the Modi government failed to implement their demands, following which farmers had decided to march towards Delhi. They alleged that on the instructions of the Central government, the Haryana Government sealed the Shambhu and Khanauri borders and fired indiscriminately on farmers, injuring over 400 of them. Shubkaran Singh died due to a bullet injury, they stated.

They said if the farmers were not allowed to go to Delhi to claim their rights, the BJP also had no right to come to their villages and seek their votes. They appealed to the voters of Punjab to oppose the BJP candidates and vote only for the candidates who could defeat the BJP.

