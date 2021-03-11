Lone psychiatrist for entire district

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, August 17

Government hospitals in the district are facing an acute shortage of psychiatrists because, as of now, there is only one psychiatrist in the district. It has been learnt that two psychiatrists have recently resigned from their posts.

Health Department informed that a psychiatrist, who was posted at the Samana Civil Hospital, had resigned earlier this month, while another psychiatrist posted at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, resigned last week.

Following the shortage of psychiatrists, arm licence seekers have been running from pillar to post to get the new arms licence or for the renewal of old licence. The intervention of the psychiatrist is necessitated in dope test to obtain the firearms licence. The dope test is done under the supervision of psychiatrist. The enrolment of the drug addicts for the treatment at OOAT clinics is also negatively impacted owing to the shortage of the psychiatrists. The enrolment is done only after the approval by a psychiatrist.

Meanwhile, Patiala Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said, “I have already informed the higher ups about the shortage of psychiatrist in the district.”

Excessive work reason behind docs resigning

Sources informed that both the psychiatrists reportedly resigned from the job as they were overloaded with the additional work. One of the psychiatrists, who have already resigned, told The Tribune that each psychiatrist was assigned five to eight OOAT clinics for supervision apart from their routine duty.

Beside, they had to perform jail duties and inspection of private drug de-addiction centres.

Another psychiatrist, who wished not to be named, said, “We were overburdened with additional work. Senior officials of the Health Department did not pay any heed to our problems. We had no option but to resign.”