Lone woman in new Punjabi University Teachers’ Association team

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 25

Of the 17 candidates that contested the Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections, only one woman professor has managed to become a member of the PUTA executive body this year. It is for the third time in a row that only one woman professor is part of the PUTA executive body.

The elections were held on October 21. A total of 17 candidates had contested for 11 different posts — four posts of office bearer and seven executive member posts. Only two of them were women: Arneet Kaur of Department of Botany contested for the post of the joint secretary-cum-treasurer and Savinder Kaur, assistant professor, Department of Distance Education, contested for a post of an executive member. Of the two, only the latter managed to grab the post. Arneet Kaur lost to Karandeep Singh by a margin of 30 votes.

It is not for the first time that these elections witnessed limited participation by women professors despite them constituting nearly 60 per cent of the teachers’ strength in the university. Last year, only one woman professor managed to make it to the executive body.

