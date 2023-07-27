Loss due to floods huge, extend aid to needy: BJP leader to govt

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 26

State BJP vice-president Jai Inder Kaur visited flood-affected areas of Sanaur to take stock of the current situation in the area. She distributed essential commodities among the villagers.

Jai Inder Kaur first visited the stretch of Devigarh road that had collapsed due to floods. She later visited the adjoining Rorh Jagir village where she distributed drinking water, food items and tarpaulins to the people in need.

Talking to the media, Jai Inder Kaur said, “I had heard reports from our workers working on ground that many villages and fields of Sanaur are still submerged and the situation had become more worrisome due to the overnight rains The Devigarh road has collapsed. I heard grievances of the people living nearby. I have contacted the administration and urged them to expedite the relief work.”

She said, “I also visited Rorh Jagir village and it’s saddening to see the condition of the houses and the fields. Many houses are still flooded. Several of them have developed cracks. Residents’ belongings have been destroyed. This is the story of hundreds of villages in the district and the affected people need special help from the government.” The BJP leader said, “I request both the Union and state governments to provide compensation to our farmers for damage caused to their crops. I also urge them to give special compensation to the families belonging to the economically weaker sections.”

