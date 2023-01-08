Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 7

Despite a ban on the use of loudspeakers during the late hours imposed by the Supreme Court, the police and the administration have failed to keep a regular check on violators. Religious institutions, marriage palaces and some hotels in the city are regularly flouting the norms.

Two days ago, students residing in Punjabi Bagh and Sewak Colony, Anand Nagar, Lehal and on Bhupindra Road complained of loud music being played at the nearby clubs and eating joints. The concept of rooftop bars has further added to the menace.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has directed officials, including the Deputy Commissioners and the SSPs, to take stringent action against those violating the orders of the apex court. The officials have been directed to ensure controlled noise from 10 pm to 6 am.

According to the Punjab Instruments (Control of Noises) Act, 1956, one cannot use loudspeakers from 10 am to 6 pm. During the morning and evening hours, the noise level should not exceed the fixed limit.

The Act states that those flouting the rules “shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months or more with a fine that may extend to Rs 1,000 or with both.”

But partygoers and priests in the city seem to be least concerned about the students who have to appear for exams. Many students have complained that loudspeakers playing religious music disrupts their studies, usually in the morning hours.

Amaminder Bhatia, a lawyer, said: “Even after the issuance of the government orders, loud music is being played by religious institutions. Action should be taken against those who are not following the norms as residents, especially students, sick persons and the elderly, are facing inconvenience due to the same.” Even those in hospitals are facing inconvenience as loud music in the vicinity troubles patients and their relatives, he added.

“The administration will first take up the matter with the persons concerned and the public will be made aware of the consequences of noise pollution. Strict action will be taken against violators,” said police officials.

Civil Lines SHO Jaspreet Singh said they would issue warnings to all bars and clubs. “After that we will register FIRs,” he said.

