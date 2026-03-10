LPG shortage sparks panic buying in Patiala, weddings impacted

The ongoing war in the Middle East has not only disrupted cooking gas supplies, but has also cast a shadow over the peak wedding season in the region.

Advertisement

Amid last-minute wedding preparations — shopping, inviting guests and decorating homes — families of brides and grooms are now scrambling to arrange cooking gas cylinders. Many are shuttling between gas agencies and relatives to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply.

Advertisement

The supply of commercial LPG cylinders has reportedly been snapped since late Monday night following government instructions, catching marriage palace owners and caterers off guard.

Advertisement

With over 10 thousand weddings estimated to take place across the state, LPG in short supply could dent the lavish food menu.

Sukhdev Singh Sidhu of the Punjab Marriage Palace and Resort Association said that the industry was taken by surprise. “We learnt about the move only this morning. I am convening a meeting of association members to find ways to tackle the situation,” he said.

Advertisement

In the meantime, families preparing for weddings are feeling the heat.

Ankur (name changed), a Patiala resident whose sister is getting married this week, said he has been running around arranging cylinders as cooks warned of a shortage. “Relatives are already at home and the caterers have asked us to arrange extra gas cylinders,” he said.

The situation has triggered panic buying and hoarding in some areas.

Hotel and restaurant operators have also expressed concern. Most establishments have already shifted from conventional coal-based 'chulhas' to cleaner commercial LPG.

Amarbir Singh, president of the Punjab Hotel and Restaurant Association, said the immediate impact may be limited but concerns remain. “Almost all hotels and restaurants maintain a stock for three to five days. The real impact will be felt after a week. We have advised members to temporarily shift back to conventional coal-based 'chulhas' if required,” he said.

Elderly residents living alone have been among the worst affected. Many complain that LPG booking numbers remain constantly engaged. When they visit agencies, they are asked to complete KYC formalities, but even after doing so, servers are reportedly non-functional, preventing bookings.

Responding to the situation, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on social media that domestic LPG supply to households remains the government’s top priority. To curb hoarding and black-marketing, a 25-day inter-booking period has been introduced for domestic cylinders.

Devaashish Kanojiya, sales officer of Bharat Gas, said there was no reason to panic. “The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited LPG bottling plant at Lalru is operating smoothly. The government has introduced e-KYC and Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) to streamline distribution and eliminate ghost consumers. The 25-day booking window has been introduced to ensure judicious use of LPG and discourage hoarding,” he said.

However, consumers claim the situation on the ground remains chaotic.

“I visited an Indane LPG agency but booking was neither possible online nor at the agency as servers were reportedly down across India. Consumers, including elderly people and persons with disabilities, are being turned away after waiting for hours,” said Brij Bhushan Goyal, a former banker.

Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, who also runs a gas agency, appealed to residents not to hoard cylinders. “It is time to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev — Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako. People should use LPG judiciously and avoid hoarding,” he said.

Gurpreet Singh Brar, Patiala coordinator of the All-India LPG Distributors Federation, said distributors were complying with government directions. “We have been asked to stop the supply of commercial cylinders and have done so accordingly. People should not panic or indulge in hoarding,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia also urged residents to remain calm. He said consumers facing booking or delivery issues can lodge complaints with the DC office or the District Food and Supplies Controller.