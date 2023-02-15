Lumpy Skin Disease: Free vaccination drive begins today in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 14

Having learnt lessons from the past year, when around 1.74 lakh cattle got affected with lumpy skin disease (LSD) and thousands of cows died in the state, the administration would start a vaccination drive in the district from February 15, ahead of the summer season.

Last year, around 18,000 cattle in the state, mainly cows, had died from LSD.

Following the spread of the viral disease, the state government had directed the district administrations to temporarily shut down cattle mandis and fairs in the state. The government had also restricted inter-state, inter-district and intra-district transport of cattle.

The Patiala administration has now decided to start a vaccination drive in the district much in advance to save the cattle.

According to the DC, the Animal Husbandry Department will start with a drive from February 15 to vaccinate 1.24 lakhs cows. She said about 45 teams for the purpose had been formed in the six tehsils of Patiala under senior veterinary officers. “These teams will visit houses and vaccinate all cows and cattle above the age of four months," she said.

Officials said last year, mostly the indigenous cows were affected by the disease, but later infections were also reported from gaushalas and dairy farms across the state. “LSD is caused by a virus of the capripox genus. It spreads rapidly among cows and buffaloes through flies, mosquitoes and ticks,” an expert said.

The dairy sector was adversely affected by the outbreak from May to September last year. It posed a threat to the cattle and livestock with cattle rearers in the state suffering heavy losses.

Under Section 144 of the CrPc, all districts had disallowed shifting cattle within or outside the state till November. Following a request by the Animal Husbandry Department, a ban was imposed on cattle market and fair.

The state government had airlifted 25 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine to carry out a free vaccination campaign for the early prevention of the lumpy skin disease.

The state government has now made a reliable strategy to ensure that the disease does not affect the farming community, livestock and agri-subsidiary occupations this year.

Last month, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Minister for Animal Husbandry, had said all arrangements had been made to carry out the mega vaccination drive, which will last for about 45 days. Free vaccination will be administered to cattle till March 31.