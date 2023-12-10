Maharaja Agrasen Chowk opened

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 9

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli inaugurated Maharaja Agrasen Chowk near Polo Ground and Sai Market here. Kohli said the decision to construct this chowk was made 15 years ago, but it did not come to fruition. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, funds were finally allotted for it.

