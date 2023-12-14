Mahesh installed as Sirhind Rotary Club president

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 13

The Sirhind Rotary Club organised its 45th installation ceremony. SP Balwinder Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. A leading social activist of Sirhind, Dr Mahesh Kumar, was installed as the new president of the club. SP Balwinder was all praise for the club in his address, saying, “The club has always remained at forefront in serving the needy and downtrodden in society.”

#Fatehgarh Sahib