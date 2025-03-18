Majithia summoned for another round of questioning by SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar today questioned SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for around seven hours at the Patiala Police Lines. The four-member SIT had again summoned Majithia for another round of questioning on Tuesday after grilling him for over 8 hours on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, Majithia said he was on the way to answer all questions raised by the SIT and he has cooperated with all the SITs former by the Punjab Government. “It is sheer political vendetta where the government is hell bent to frame me,” he said.

SIT member Harcharan Bhullar said that there are four accused in the same FIR, which is under probe, and three of the accused are abroad. “We are already in the process to get the accused back to join the probe,” he said, adding that the SIT is also probing some “financial transactions related to the case”.

Advertisement

“We will now approach the Supreme Court and the next course of action will be taken after the directions,” he said.

The SIT is probing a drugs case against Majithia, which dates back to an FIR registered in December 2021 under the NDPS Act. Last week, a Bench led by Justice JK Maheshwari had directed Majithia to appear at the SIT headquarters in Patiala. The Bench had also stated that Majithia may be required to appear again on March 18 at the same time, if needed. “The authorities may interrogate him and complete the investigation,” the Bench said.