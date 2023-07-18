Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Patiala, July 18
Major breaches in Patiala were plugged in by the Army on Tuesday, in coordination with civil administration and NDRF, averting flooding and inundation of the areas in the district.
The swelling rivers and overflowing canals resulted in flood waters entering Badi Nadi and two major breaches at Focal Point, Patiala were noticed by the Army while undertaking rescue operations.
According to officials, the breaches were extremely critical as they would have submerged majority of the areas in the city.
Timely action by the Army in coordination with administration and NDRF teams for over two nights provided major relief, they said.
