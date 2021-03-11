Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Most such buildings at Gher Sodhian san firefighting system

Fire engulfs the three-storey building at Gher Sodhian in Patiala on Sunday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 8

A major fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building in the Gher Sodhian area of the city this morning. Officials of the MC fire wing said they received a call at 6.50 am following which eight fire engines were rushed to the spot. It took more than 12 hours to douse the flames. No casualty was reported in the incident. The building housed a shop of wedding attires and accessories which was also gutted in the fire. Fire engines could not enter the narrow market and had to be parked at a distance as the approach road to the building is about 10-foot wide.

Fire Officer Rajinder Kaushal said a total of five tenders were rushed to the spot, while one fire tender each from Rajpura, Nabha and Samana was also pressed into service. “The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, but it could be because of some electrical short circuit,” he said. Shyam, another fire officer, said, “After receiving information fire engines were pressed into service. This is a congested area. Due to narrow approach road, fire tenders were parked at a distance. Even small fire tenders fail to reach the building entrance. There was a threat of the fire engulfing the adjoining buildings, but our men managed to bring the fire under control.”

Officials of the Fire Department said the establishment also lacked fire safety equipment. Buildings in the city do not possess fire safety equipment, they said.

Fires in recent years

  • A fire incident was reported at the establishment branch of Punjabi University, Patiala, in August last year.
  • An eatery at the Urban Estate Phase-2 was also gutted in August.
  • Over 40 fire tenders were pressed into service after fire engulfed a branded shoe godown at Gobind Bagh, near Bari Nadi, on the Rajpura road here in November 2020.

