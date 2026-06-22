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Home / Patiala / Make yoga part of daily routine: Minister Balbir Singh

Make yoga part of daily routine: Minister Balbir Singh

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh takes part in an Internatioanl Yoga Day programme in Patiala on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh joined city residents in a yoga session during the state-level event to mark International Day of Yoga, at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology here on Sunday.

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Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal along with hundreds of city residents participated in the event.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Balbir Singh said under the ‘CM Di Yogshala’ initiative, launched by the Punjab Government, over 1,400 persons had been trained in yoga and they were serving people across the state by promoting yoga and contributing towards building a healthier society.

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The minister said yoga was not merely a form of physical exercise but an inward journey that harmonises the mind, body and soul. He urged people to make yoga a part of their daily routine to prevent diseases and achieve mental peace.

During the event, Yogacharya Dr Ashok Rana guided participants through various asanas, breathing exercises and meditation.

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Meanwhile, Patiala Sahodaya School Complex celebrated the day with great enthusiasm and fervour at Dhruve Pandove Cricket Stadium. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, principals, teachers and staff of various member schools.

The North Zone Cultural Centre organised a grand yoga session at Virsa Vihar Kendra, under the leadership of the centre’s director Ashwin Mahesh Dalvi. The theme of the event was “Yoga for Healthy Aeging”. A large number of yoga enthusiasts, senior citizens, women and youth participated in the event.

The yoga session was conducted by Rana. He stated that regular practice of yoga could help prevent stress, anxiety, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and other lifestyle-related ailments.

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